A goal in each half from Lalruatthara and Jayesh Rane respectively gave Aizawl a 2-1 win and bragging rights in the NorthEast derby in the I-League in Aizawl on Tuesday. Shillong got a goal back in the 85th minute through a penalty from Yuta but it could not prove to be enough.

Alfred’s shot in the 32nd minute was deflected back to Lalruatthara, who managed to put Aizawl in front. Aizawl took control of the game and deservedly doubled their lead in the 62nd minute through Rane, who converted Amna’s left-wing cross.

A foul on Yuta gave Shillong a last-ditch attempt and they scored on the resulting penalty but it came a little too late. Aizawl now have seven points in three games and have leapfrogged Bengaluru FC to climb to the top of the table.

Brief Scores:

Aizwal FC 2 (Lalruatthara, Jayesh Rane) beat Shillong Lajong 1 (Yuta)