Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has moved Court challenging the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s decision to bar him from contesting elections for the post of president, NDTV reported.

Azhar’s nomination papers were rejected on Saturday after he could not provide proof of the Board of Control for Cricket in India lifting a ban slapped on him for his alleged involvement in match-fixing, the report added.

Azhar was banned for life by the BCCI for allegedly being involved in the match-fixing scandal in 2000.

In 2012, the Andhra Pradesh High Court cleared him from any wrong-doing. However, the BCCI did not officially lift the ban.