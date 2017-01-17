Cricket Australia has recruited England spinner Monty Panesar as its spin-bowling consultant for the team’s tour of India starting next month, PTI reported.

Panesar, 34, who spent this summer as a club cricketer in Sydney, was chosen owing to his impressive record during England’s series win in India in 2012-13. He had scalped 17 wickets in three Tests.

According to the report, Panesar will travel to the Centre of Excellence this week to work with left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe and opening batsman Matt Renshaw.

“Having Monty come up is a nice way to kickstart the squad’s thinking about playing in India,” Pat Howard, Cricket Australia’s high performance manager, said. “We want the batsmen to be thinking about what the bowlers will be trying to do to them over there and Monty can engage them that way as well as with the bowlers,” Howard was quoted as saying by the Australian.