If you watch nothing else tonight...you MUST watch this...it may not be elegant but it gets the job done! pic.twitter.com/VURBjSYWKb — Desert T20 Cricket (@Desert_T20) January 16, 2017

Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran has perhaps found the best way to finish a cricket match.

His team were chasing 146 against the United Arab Emirates in the Desert Cup T20 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where six other Associate nations are also participating. Afghanistan were favourites to win the match but lost both their openers for 16 runs. Asghar Stanikzai and Samiullah Shenwari saved Afghanistan the blushes with some great knocks.

But it was Zadran who stole the show with the way he finished the match. In the 19th over, the bowler Mohammad Shahzad went round the wicket and bowled a delivery outside off stump that could have been a wide. But, batsman Najibullah Zardan chased the ball and in the process lost his balance and fell flat to the ground. Not to be deterred though, somehow he had managed to make contact with the ball and saw it sail over the extra cover boundary for a six to seal the win. Not very elegant, of course, but as long as it gets the job done.