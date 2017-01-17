The Indian U-17 team lost 0-1 against Iran in the Granatkin Tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday.

India dominated the early minutes of the match and as early as the 8th minute Abhijit Sarkar failed to tap the ball home into an empty net after he latched onto a Komal cross.

Iran, however, got the breakthrough, in the 40th minute as Sharifi chipped India keeper Tamal Naskar against the run of play.

FT: #Indian U-17 World Cup Squad loses 0-1 against Iran. #BackTheBlue — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 17, 2017

India upped the ante in the second half. In the 68th minute, Joysana missed a one on one chance against the Iranian custodian. Abhijit Sarkar also came close to scoring minutes later, but could not convert.

Iran maintained the advantage and completed the victory. The Indian Colts will now face Tajikistan in a play-off match on January 20 for the 15th place.