Mohun Bagan made it three wins out of three as they thrashed Minerva Punjab 4-0 in their I-league encounter on Tuesday. Darry Duffy and Jeje Lalpekhlua scored two goals apiece as they ran riot against a depleted Minerva side who were outclassed in all departments.

The match began with Duffy netting the first goal in the 16th minute. Lalpekhlua doubled the scored in the 28th minute as Minerva were left staring at a heavy defeat. Four minutes later Duffy scored his fourth goal in three games to make him the top scorer of the league. The first half ended 3-0 in Bagan’s favour. The second half saw Lalpekhlua net the fourth to complete the rout.

Bagan top the table with 9 points and Minerva are on 7th with a single point.