Despite over a day having passed since the India’s remarkable three-wicket win over England in the first ODI in Pune, both team are yet to depart for Cuttack, where the second game is set to start on January 19. The reason for the delay is being attributed to the unavailability of hotel rooms in Cuttack, Indian Express reported.

The team held a light training session in Pune on Tuesday due the extra day in the city.

“The team will be coming to Cuttack on Wednesday morning at 11:30 am and train around 4 pm in the afternoon. Actually, the hotel is overbooked till Tuesday and there are no rooms available for the teams. But rooms are available from Wednesday and so the delay in the travel plans,” Orissa Cricket Association Secretary Ashirbad Behera said in a statement.

It is rumoured that the hotel is fully booked for a wedding.

“Everything is in order and we are hoping that the match will be a great success just like the first ODI in Pune. As for the hotels, we can’t really help when it comes to these things. We can only book rooms when we have it available,” Behera added.