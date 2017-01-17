DSK Shivajians scored a goal in either half to beat Chennai City FC 2-0 in an I-League tie in Pune on Tuesday.

Juan Quero and Seong-Yong Kim played a part in both goals. Quero’s cross found Seong-Yong Kim who headed the ball in 30 minutes into the game.

In the 55th minute, it was Quero who prospered after Yong was fouled in the box by Echezona. Quero stepped up to take the shot, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Chennai City are yet to win a game this season. They have also yet to score so far. Meanwhile, this was DSK Shivajians first win after losing the first two games of the season.

