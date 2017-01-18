The Desert T20 Cup has all the associate members of International Cricket Council participating in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, as they approach the business end of the tournament, it has had its moments. Earlier, Afghanistan’s Najibullah Zadran found perhaps the best way to finish a cricket match. Then, in the third match of the tournament, a game between Oman and Netherlands, a wicket fell in a comical manner.

Oman won the toss and opted to bat first. They notched up 146 runs in 20 overs. However, the wicket of Ajay Lalcheta was the talk of the match. Netherlands’ Michael Rippon was lofted by Khawar Ali for a simple catch. Rippon went for it, but dropped it and immediately threw the ball towards the wickets at his end for a run out. The ball missed the stump, which resulted in an over-throw. However, Lalcheta and Ali were not sure about the run. Then, this happened:

Netherlands won the match with five wickets to spare.