Play

When a competitive sport like Formula One involves impressive race cars, science is bound to change and revolutionize the way the game is played.

A video from Real Engineering digs into the world of race cars and the transformation surrounding it.

Did you know that the super-reliable steel disc brakes as we know them were incorporated thanks to race cars? No joke.

As for the carbon-fibre discs that are used by cars at present will probably be a real possibility for our own cars once the production costs go down to more affordable levels.

Ground-force engineering is widely considered as one of the most important innovations in the field. Lotus 78 has majorly been credited for important elements that became common such as spoilers and other features that help hold super-fast cars to the ground.

The engineers who worked at Lotus had backgrounds in aerodynamics that helped them come up with these solutions. And this is merely a glimpse into what the engineers who focus on racing have worked on over the years.

They’ve worked on several technical innovations for a long time to keep problems at bay because let’s face it, race cars are under a whole lot of pressure. The video explores quite a few technical innovations and even computer aided engineering for generating tests.

Autonomous race cars becoming a common feature may not be that far away, after all.