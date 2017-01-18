The big story: Seppi comes back from two-set deficit

Italy’s Andreas Seppi came back from two sets down to beat Nick Kyrgios and advance to the third round of the Australian Open. Seppi prevailed 1-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2, 10-8 in the second round clash.

Kyrgios dominated the Italian in the first set. Seppi came back strongly in the second but could not get past his opponent in the tie-breaker.

Seppi though remained determined, producing some remarkable winners in the third, including a big forehand down the line that triggered the shift in momentum.

Kyrgios soon capitulated, and even had an altercation with some members in his coaches box during the contest. Seppi capitalised and took a crucial break. Kyrgios even broke his racquet in frustration and invited a code violation. Seppi took the set in the milieu and came back into the match.

Much of the same followed in the fourth as Kyrgios looked distracted, losing his first service game. Seppi rode on the early advantage and coolly finished off the set.

In the decider, Seppi was serving for the match at 5-4, but could not close out as Kyrgios came back strongly. The Australian looked more likely to come out on top from then on, but Seppi stuck on.

Kyrgios even got a match point at 7-8, but Seppi kept the fight on and levelled things off. He broke the Australian in the following game and took the match on serve.

Other top stories:

Tennis

Seventh seed Marin Cilic was knocked out by Britain’s Dan Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 in the Australian Open second round on Wednesday.

Roger Federer overcame a spirited fight by American qualifier Noah Rubin to reach the Australian Open third round in a tough three-setter on Wednesday.

Angelique Kerber celebrated her 29th birthday with a shaky 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2 win over Carina Witthoeft at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Former Grand Slam Champion Venus Williams reached the third round of the Australian Open after a straight-sets win over Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele. Williams beat Voegele 6-3, 6-2 in 83 minutes.

It was a successful start for the Indian players at the 2017 Australian Open on Wednesday, with Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna winning their respective opening doubles matches.

Seventh seed Garbine Muguruza defeated Samantha Crawford 7-5 6-4 to enter the third round at the Australian Open.

Australian wildcard Ashleigh Barty beat Shelby Rogers 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

Former India tennis player Somdev Devvarman came out to defend 19-year-old Sumit Nagpal a day after the All Indian Tennis Association dropped the teenager from the Davis Cup team owing to disciplinary issues. In an open letter published by the Indian Express, Devvaraman lashed out at the AITA for the way they publicly humiliated Nagpal.

Football:

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal clarified that he had not retired, but is taking a sabbatical until the summer. The 65-year-old was said to have hung up his boots, according to a report on Tuesday.

Liverpool have decided not to play Joel Matip in Wednesday’s FA Cup replay with Plymouth as the row with Cameroon over his availability persists.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has turned down a £430,000-a-week offer from China.

Manchester United have appointed a full-time counter-terrorism manager at Old Trafford amidst increased scrutiny on stadium security.

An Egyptian court has added former footballer Mohamed Aboutrika to a terror list based on suspicions that he financed the banned Muslim Brotherhood group.

Cricket:

The Indian and England teams arrived in Cuttack on Wednesday ahead of the second One-Day International on Thursday. The teams’ arrival into the city was delayed due to logistical issues.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim is unlikely to play in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday. Rahim had been sent to hospital after getting hit on the helmet during the first Test last week.

South Africa’s AB de Villiers has opted out of the Test series against England in July-August. He is aiming for a comeback to Tests in the 2018 season, Hindustan Times reported.

Badminton: