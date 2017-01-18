India’s Saina Nehwal and Ajay Jayaram advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold after winning their respective matches in the singles competition on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Top seed Nehwal, who is on the comeback trail following her long injury lay-off, defeated Thailand’s Chasinee Korepap 21-9, 21-8 in a lop-sided contest.

The sixth-seeded Jayaram, by contrast, eked out a hard-fought 21-10, 17-21, 21-14 win over Malaysia’s Jun Hao Leong in the opening round before beating Indonesia’s Saputra Vicky Angga 21-9, 21-12 in the second match.