A brilliant hat-trick by CK Vineeth took Bengaluru FC to a convincing 3-0 win over Mumbai FC in an I-League encounter at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The win saw Bengaluru move to the top of the I-League table with nine points, shading Mohun Bagan on goal difference.

Vineeth opened the scoring in the first half stoppage time after smashing in a cross from Watson that sat up well for him in the box. It was Vineeth’s second goal of the season.

He got his third of the season and second on the night after tapping in a beautiful cross from Khabra in the 57th minute.

Vineeth completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute as Khabra provided another assist to put him through. Vineeth took a lovely first touch before placing the ball to the left of the keeper, who had no chance of stopping it.

This was Bengaluru’s third successive win of the season, while it was Mumbai’s first defeat so far.

