India’s Leander Paes and Brazil’s Andre Sa crashed out of the men’s doubles event of the Australian Open on Thursday. The Indo-Brazilian pair lost 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 to Max Mirnyi and Treat Huey in the first round on Thursday.

Paes and Sa won the opening set and were on course for securing a place in round two. However, the 10th seeds showed their pedigree and took the second set 7-6 to take the match into a decider. They secured a break in the third and eventually bagged the set, 6-4, and match.

The all-Indian pair of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan also lost their opening encounter 7-6(9), 7-6(4) to Jonathan Eysseric and Fabrice Martin.