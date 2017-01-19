Spanish giants Real Madrid suffered a second straight defeat as they were stunned 2-1 by Celta Vigo in the first-leg quarter-final of the Cope del Rey on Thursday. In the FA Cup, Liverpool progressed to round four after beating League two side Plymouth 1-0 at Home Park.

Two losses in a row for Real

After an unbeaten run of 40 games, Real Madrid have suffered back-to-back defeats within four. Their winning streak was snapped by Sevilla and on Thursday, their Copa del Rey hopes suffered a setback as they lost 2-1 to Celta Vigo. Goals from Iago Aspas and Castro Otto gave Celta Vigo the crucial win as Marcelo pulled one back for Real.

Lucas scores after seven years

Lucas Leiva scored his first goal in seven years to power Liverpool into the fourth round of the FA Cup against Plymouth. Lucas headed home Philippe Coutinho’s corner early in the first half in the 1-0 win. Jurgen Klopp’s side had to travel to Home Park for a replay after they were held to a goalless draw at Anfield.