India’s Saina Nehwal and Ajay Jayaram advanced to the quarterfinal stage of the season-opening Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold on Thursday, PTI reported.

London Olympics bronze-medallist Nehwal cruised past Indonesia’s Hanna Ramadini 21-17, 21-12 in a 42-minute contest.

Meanwhile in the men’s draw, sixth seed Jayaram edged past Chinese Taipei’s Hsueh Hsuan Yi 21-12, 15-21, 21-15.

Jayaram will next face Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, while Nehwal will lock horns with eighth seed Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia.