Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a fine three-under 68 to be tied-11th at the end of first round in the SMBC Singapore Open on Thursday, PTI reported.

Bhullar, who won twice on Asian Tour in 2016, had a rough start with bogeys on his first two holes, the 10th and 11th. But he recovered with a birdie on 12th and an eagle on 18th.

On the second nine, he was two-under with four birdies, including two in last three holes. Bhullar was tied 11th with Philippines’ Antonio Lascuna, Miguel Tabuena and South Africa’s Jbe Kruger.