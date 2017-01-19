All India Football Federation president Praful Patel was on Thursday appointed as a member of FIFA’s finance committee for a period of four years, PTI reported.

The development follows just a month after Patel was made the senior vice-president of the Asian Football Confederation.

According to the report, the FIFA finance committee takes care of the financial management and advises the FIFA executive committee on financial matters.

The committee will also inspect FIFA budgets and financial statements prepared by the general secretary and submits them to the FIFA executive committee for approval.

During Patel’s regime, India were awarded hosting rights for prestigious events such as the Under-17 World Cup in 2017 and AFC Under-16 championships which was held in September last year.

India were also handed the developing member association award for 2016 under Patel’s regime.