The big story: Punjab’s Jintendra downs Haryana’s Sumit Sehrawat in decider

Jitendra’s win against Sumit Sehrawat in the decider helped Punjab Royals clinch the Pro Wrestling League crown as his side edged Haryana Hammers 5-4 in a nail-biting final in Delhi on Thursday, PTI reported.

Haryana, who remained undefeated so far in the tournament, failed to cross the last hurdle, even as Punjab reigned supreme with their foreign imports Vladimir Khinchegashvili, Vasilisa Marzaliuk and Ilias Bekbukatov, besides India’s Nirmla and Jitendra winning the crucial ties of the day.

Cricket

England fell short by 15 runs in an improbable chase of 382 in the second One-Day International against India at Cuttack, to give India an unassailable 2-0 series lead in the three-match series. India’s huge total was achieved thanks to stellar contributions from Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in the first innings.

Indian Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara stated he has worked on his batting technique. The 28-year-old will be captaining the Rest of India side against Ranji champions Gujarat in the upcoming Irani Trophy.

Australia led the five-match One-day International series 2-1 after Steve Smith led from the front with an unbeaten 108. The hosts chased down 264 set by Pakistan at Perth.

Cricket Australia is unhappy with the tactical exchange that took place between statistician Lawrie Colliver and Adelaide Strikers captain Brad Hodge on air. It was during the Big Bash League match between the Strikers and Sydney Thunder.

Petitioner Aditya Verma has written to Lodha Panel secretary Gopal Shankarnarayan alleging non-compliance of SC order by the BCCI with GMs Ratnakar Shetty and MV Sridhar, who have already completed more than nine years in their state bodies.

Tennis

In the Australian Open, former World No.1 Rafael Nadal was at his vintage best, beating Marcos Baghdatis 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to march into the third round.

Former World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic bowed out of the Australian Open after he was beaten by unseeded Uzbek tennis player Denis Istomin in a five-set thriller in the second round.

In women’s singles, the legendary Serena Williams also breezed through to the third round, making easy work out of Czech Lucie Safarova with a 6-3 6-4 win.

India’s Davis Cup coach Anand Amritraj contradicted Sumit Nagal’s letter claiming his innocence, and called for the All India Tennis Association to take action against the youngster.

Leander Paes and Brazil’s Andre Sa crashed out of the men’s doubles event of the Australian Open. The Indo-Brazilian pair lost 6-4, 6-7, 4-6 to Max Mirnyi and Treat Huey in the first round.

Football

Manchester United are reportedly trying to recruit Monaco attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva for 70 million. The Red Devils are also trying to rope in Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Greizmann for 85 million pounds in the summer.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has categorically stated that Gunners are not interested in West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet.

All India Football Federation boss Praful Patel has been appointed as a member of the FIFA financial committee.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone has stated that he will not try to block Griezmann, if the latter wants to move during the summer.

Badminton

India’s Saina Nehwal and Ajay Jayaram advanced to the quarterfinal stage of the season-opening Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold. Nehwal cruised past Indonesia’s Hanna Ramadini 21-17, 21-12 in a 42-minute contest while Jayaram edged past Chinese Taipei’s Hsueh Hsuan Yi 21-12, 15-21, 21-15.

Golf