On Thursday, in Cuttack, the comeback king Yuvraj Singh smashed a magnificent 150 to prove his caliber and also help India win the series against England. It was a century after a long time: the 35-year-old’s last century came against West Indies during the 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj is a fighter in the true sense of the world. He was the man behind India’s success at the 2007 World Twenty20 in South Africa and also the 2011 World Cup in India. He also battled cancer and that should sum up the man that deserves all the accolades in cricket.

Here are some of his top knocks since he made his debut as an 18-year-old teen.

84 against Australia on debut

Yuvraj is one of the most naturally gifted players, and on his debut in the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 2000, he made a valiant 84 against the mighty Australians and made sure India won the game by 20 runs.

139 at the Sydney Cricket Ground

In the 2004 tour of Australia, India were outclassed and were heading into the sixth match of the seven-match series 5-0. However, at the Sydney Cricket ground on January 22, the crowd were in for a thrilling Yuvraj show. He smashed a brilliant 139 against the likes of Jason Gillespie, Brett Lee, among others.

138 against England at Rajkot

In the first encounter of the seven-match series for England in India in 2008, they were left stunned, bruised and depleted against Yuvraj’s knock of 138 in 78 balls in Rajkot. India reached a mammoth total of 387 and in the end the English fell for 229.

The famous Lord’s chase

We can never forget one of the greatest Indian chases of all time, if not the greatest by India. Set a target of 325 by England in the NatWest series final, India were 146/5 and then began the Yuvraj-Kaif show at Lord’s. The young duo scripted India’s greatest victories on English soil. Yuvraj made 69 with Kaif staying till the end for a famous win.