Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to implement the Justice RM Lodha panel reforms concerning the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The Attorney General, who was representing three cricket associations – Railways, Services, and Universities – said: “Although the BCCI is a private body, but it partially affects the government. Urging the court to reconsider its decision.”

Meanwhile, amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam submitted nine names for the post of BCCI administrators in a sealed cover. The apex court, however, deferred naming the final list of administrators to January 24.

A committee of administrators is expected to be chosen from the list submitted by Subramaniam and senior counsel Anil B Divan, who were given the task to produce a list of names for the posts by the court.

The new administrators will run the game till BCCI and the state units adopt a new constitution, which incorporates all the caveats of the Lodha reforms and a new set of office-bearers are implemented in accordance to the SC verdict dated January 2.

The court had then removed Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from the post of BCCI president and secretary respectively and asked for new administrators to be appointed to run the sports body in their stead.