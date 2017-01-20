India opener Shikhar Dhawan is reported to be nursing an injury after he rushed straight to the hospital soon after the team landed in Kolkata ahead of the third and final ODI against England on January 22, PTI reported.

The report cited sources as saying that the out-of-form batsman has some ‘issues’ with his left thumb that had sustained a minor fracture during India’s Test series against New Zealand in October.

“He went to consult in the radiology department and was there for more than an hour,” a local official was quoted as saying.

Dhawan has had a dismal series so far, scoring just 1 and 11 in the two ODIs.