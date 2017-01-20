We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Chirag Gandhi struck his maiden first class hundred to steer newly-crowned Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat from a precarious position on day 1 of the Irani Cup clash against the Rest of India at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, PTI reported.
The middle-order batsman, remain unbeaten on 136 at close of play as Gujarat ended at 300/8 after tottering on 81/3 at Lunch.
Gandhi struck 18 fours and a six in his 159-ball effort. He found little support from his teammates against ROI’s medium-pace attack of Siddharth Kaul (4/73) and Pankaj Singh (3/77).
Brief scores
- Gujarat 300/8 (Chirag Gandhi 136; Siddharth Kaul 4/73, Pankaj Singh 3/77) vs Rest of India.