Chirag Gandhi struck his maiden first class hundred to steer newly-crowned Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat from a precarious position on day 1 of the Irani Cup clash against the Rest of India at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, PTI reported.

The middle-order batsman, remain unbeaten on 136 at close of play as Gujarat ended at 300/8 after tottering on 81/3 at Lunch.

Gandhi struck 18 fours and a six in his 159-ball effort. He found little support from his teammates against ROI’s medium-pace attack of Siddharth Kaul (4/73) and Pankaj Singh (3/77).

Brief scores