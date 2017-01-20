An 18-member India Under-19 squad as named on Friday for the five-match one-day series against England, starting January 30, BCCI announced.

The squad is largely similar to the one that won the Youth Asia Cup in December with the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Aayush Jamwal, Heramb Parab and Shubman Gill retaining their spots.

Shaw, 17, impressed in his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai with a second innings century agains Tamil Nadu in the semi-final. He also scored solid knock of 71 and 44 in the final against Gujarat.

All five games will be played in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium between January 30 and February 3.

The two teams will later play two four day games at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, scheduled from February 13 to 16 and February 21 to 24.

India Under-19 Squad for One-dayers: Heramb Parab, Het Patel, Himanshu Rana, Ayush Jamwal, Vivekanand Tiwary, Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai, Rahul Desraj Chahar, Kamlesh Singh Nagarkoti, Salman Khan, Priyam Garg, Shiva Singh, Yash Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Rohan Kunnumal, Ishan Porel.