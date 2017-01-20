Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar climbed to tied-sixth in the SMBC Singapore Open with rounds of 68 and 69 to be in line to make the cut at the Asian and Japan Tour event, PTI reported.

Bhullar, who shot 68 and was placed 11th on Thursday, moved five places up. He added a two-under 69 to get into the Top-10 as the best Indian at the halfway stage of the tournament. Young Shubhankar Sharma and Shiv Kapur were also in fray to make the cut. However five other Indians, who started are all but ruled out.