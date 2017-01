The big news: Gerrard returns to Anfield

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard returned to the club as a youth coach, reported BBC. One of Liverpool’s most legendary players, Gerrard left Anfield at the end of the 2014-’15 season to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy and eventually retired in November last year after a career spanning 19 years. Gerrard, who made his Liverpool debut in 1998, will begin coaching the youth team in February.

“It feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where it all began,” Gerrard said. “However, this isn’t a decision based on emotion – it’s about what I can offer and contribute. When I knew coming back was a serious option I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role. This gives me a great opportunity to learn and develop as a coach, while at the same time offering my knowledge, ideas and experience to the young players at an important period of their development.”

Football:

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola said that he might not be good enough for his Manchester City players, rather than the players not being good for him. City have lost four of their last eight league games and slipped to fifth with Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at Everton. City play Tottenham at home on Saturday and will look to rediscover their form.

West Ham United have signed Southampton captain Jose Fonte for £8 million (Rs 67.4 crore) on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Fonte, who has played for Southampton for seven years, made a transfer request with 18 months left on his contract.

Stoke City have signed West Brom striker Saido Berahino for a fee of £12 million (Rs 101 crore) on a five-and-a-half-year deal. Berahino’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the season.

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Freiburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga.

Cricket:

India opener Shikhar Dhawan is reported to be nursing an injury as he rushed straight to the hospital soon after the team landed in Kolkata ahead of the third and final ODI against England on Sunday.

England opener Alex Hales will be missing the remainder of the India tour as he is returning home following an injury in his right hand. Hales sustained the injury during the second one-dayer in Cuttack.

New Zealand’s Tom Blundell has been included in one-day squad against Australia later this month. He replaces the injured Luke Ronchi. Ross Taylor returns to the squad in place of Jeetan Patel as well.

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 10 wickets in the final of the Desert Twenty20 Challenge in Dubai. Ireland were all out for 71 with Mohammad Nabi taking 4/10. Afghanistan chased down the target within eight overs.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the first T20I match at Centurion Park on Friday. The match was cut down to 10 overs as rain interrupted the start of play.

Tennis: