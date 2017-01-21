Play

We cannot imagine tennis without Roger Federer. The 17-time Grand Slam champion also loves the game equally back. However, on Saturday, Federer tweeted a video that hinted at a possible career for him after retiring from the sport. Federer, along with fellow tennis players Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov sure have what it takes to start a boy band. Well, a gentlemen’s band, rather.

In the one-minute-and-18-second video, the trio sing the famous hit Hard to Say I’m Sorry, originally performed by American rock band Chicago. Providing the background score was one of the writers and the producer of the song, David Foster. Even though they were a bit of tune we may say, there are millions who would pay money to see them perform.

Federer outclassed Tomas Berdych on Friday to progress to round four of the Australian Open, where he will face world No. 5 Kei Nishikori. Dimitrov will face France’s Richard Gasquet for a place in the round of 32, while Haas retired from his first-round match owing to an illness.