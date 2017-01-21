Injured England opener Alex Hales has been replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow for the three Twenty20 Internationals to be played in and against India from January 26. Hales fractured his right hand during the second One-Day International against India in Cuttack on Thursday, which saw him being ruled out of the third match at Eden Gardens on Sunday and the T20I series.

Bairstow is already a part of England’s one-day squad, but hasn’t featured in the two ODIs played so far. However, he was part of all the five Test matches last month, which England lost 4-0. England are facing a whitewash in the three-match one-day series, which they currently trail 2-0.