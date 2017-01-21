The big story: Nadal outclasses battling Zverev to enter last 16

Rafael Nadal entered the last 16 of the Australian Open, beating rising German star Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2 in a nail-biting encounter that lasted for a little more than four hours.

At one stage, it looked like the men’s draw would see another major upset after Novak Djokovic’s ouster. The 19-year-old was leading Nadal by a set. From that point on, the Spaniard rolled back the years, showing immense reserves of resilience and swiftly moving across the court to win points. Zverev was cramping up too and Nadal’s powerful forehand returns were too good for the former. Nadal faces Frenchman Gael Monfils in the next round.

Other top stories

Cricket

The second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh was evenly poised at the end of day two as Shakib Al Hasan ran through the hosts’ middle order. The Kiwis were 260/7 at the close of play in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings score of 289. Tom Latham and Ross Taylor slammed half-centuries for the Kiwis.

Swashbuckling England opening batsman Alex Hales will take no further part in the ongoing limited-overs series against India after fracturing his right hand at Cuttack. Jonny Bairstow, who is also a part of the One-day International side, will replace Hales in the Twenty20 International series.

In the Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars scored 156/8 after being put into bat first by Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. England all-rounder Luke Wright top-scored with a breezy 62.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hailed the influence of the Indian Premier League for his improved showing in the death overs, reported PTI. Kumar added that India will be playing without pressure in the final ODI against England, which will be played at Kolkata.

Tennis

Briton Joanna Konta was in fine form as she stormed into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a crushing 6-3 6-1 win against former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki.

Denis Istomin followed his giant-killing act against Novak Djokovic with a fine five-setter win against Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. Monfils set up a date with Nadal in the next round with a comfortable win in straight-sets against Phillip Kohlschreiber.

India’s hopes in the Australian Open were still alive as Sania Mirza and her partner Ivan Dodig won their first round mixed doubles encounter against defending champions Laura Siegemund and Mate Pavic 7-5, 6-4.

Tennis legend Andre Agassi backed Djokovic to bounce back from his shock exit from the Australian Open.

Football

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte stated that striker Diego Costa has resumed training with his side and is in contention for the English Premier League table-toppers’ upcoming match against Hull City.

In the African Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast were held to their second successive draw in the competition. Here, they were held 2-2 by DR Congo. Meanwhile, Morocco beat sloppy Togo 3-1.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho backed Football Association toying with the idea of handing out retrospective suspensions for players who indulge in diving during a game.

Manchester City stars Sergio Aguero and David Silva have been linked with moves away from the Etihad during the summer, reported ESPN.

Formula One