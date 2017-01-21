Gujarat ended day two of the Irani Cup in the driver’s seat as Rest of India laboured to 206/9 at the close of play on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium in reply to the Ranji Trophy champions’ first-innings score of 358.

Chirag Gandhi’s scintillating knock of 169 went a long way towards his side getting towards a fighting first-innings total. Tail-enders Hardik Patel and Ishwar Chaudhary did their bit in frustrating the ROI bowlers. Siddharth Kaul (5/86) and Pankaj Singh (4/104) shared the spoils.

Despite losing opener Abhinav Mukund early, ROI’s innings was resurrected through Akhil Herwadkar (48) and skipper Cheteshwar Pujara (86), who built a 68-run stand for the second wicket.

The departure of the Mumbai opener triggered a middle-order collapse. Pujara, who seemed to be batting on a different wicket compared to his teammates, showed his class with his flicks and drives.

Chintan Gaja, Hardik Patel and debutant Mohit Thadani worked well in tandem and picked up eight wickets between them. Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav were dismissed off back-to-back deliveries in what was a nightmarish final session for ROI, who trail Gujarat by 152 runs.

Brief scores

Gujarat 358 (Chirag Gandhi 169; Siddharth Kaul 5/86, Pankaj Singh 4/104 lead Rest of India 206/9 (Cheteshwar Pujara 86, Akhil Herwadkar 48; Chintan Gaja 3/46, Hardik Patel 3/73) by 152 runs.