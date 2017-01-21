Churchill Brothers earned their first point of the season against DSK Shivajians at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune on Saturday through Adil Khan’s header six minutes from time.

Shivajians took the lead in the first half with Kim Song Yong cleverly slipping past Churchill’s defence to put the ball into the net.

Despite seeing much of the ball, Shivajians failed to make their advantage count. Substitute Holicharan Narzary came close in the second half, but shot over the bar. There were a couple of half-chances for Kim Song Yong too. Soram Anganba did his bit to protect his side’s slender lead by saving a weakly-struck penalty from Churchill striker Anthony Wolfe.

Just when the home side looked destined for three points, slack marking at the far post, most notably from veteran Gouramangi Singh, helped Khan grab the equaliser.

Brief score

DSK Shivajians 1 (Kim Song Yong) drew with Churchill Brothers 1 (Adil Khan).