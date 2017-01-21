Saina Nehwal registered a comfortable 21-13, 21-10 win against Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin on Saturday to enter the Malaysian Masters final. Nehwal will face Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the summit clash.

Chochuwong had beaten another Hong Kong shutter, Chueng Ngan Yi, in a hard-fought match in the semi-final to set up a date with the top seeded Nehwal. The world No. 10 had defeated Indonesia’s Fitriani 21-15, 21-14 on to advance to the semi-final stage.

Nehwal came into the game as the favourite, enjoying a 6-2 winning record against Yin. Despite opening up a 4-1 lead in the first game, the 29-year-old got back into the game with six straight points.

The former World No.1 fought back but Yin still enjoyed the lead at 12-9. Nehwal blitzed away from there, amassing seven points on the trot to win the first game, 21-13. The second game was largely a no-contest from the start. Nehwal raced to a 6-0 lead and close down the game without any hiccups.