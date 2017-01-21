Saina Nehwal registered a comfortable 21-13, 21-10 win against Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin on Saturday to enter the Malaysian Masters final. Nehwal will face Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the summit clash. Chochuwong had beaten another Hong Kong shutter, Chueng Ngan Yi, in a hard-fought match in the semi-final to set up a date with the top seeded Nehwal. The world No. 10 had defeated Indonesia’s Fitriani 21-15, 21-14 on to advance to the semi-final stage.