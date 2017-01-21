The big story: Dominant Saina Nehwal brushes aside Yip Pui Yin

There was no stopping Saina Nehwal in the Malaysian Masters as she romped to a 21-13, 21-10 win against Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin on Saturday at Sarawak.

It was Yin who grabbed the lead in the first game, reeling off six points in a stretch. From being 4-7 down, Nehwal tormented her opponent to blitz her way into clinching the first game 21-13. There was no stopping the top seed from there as she cruised to victory in the second game too, winning 21-10.

Nehwal will be facing Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in the final on Sunday.

Other top stories

Cricket

Gujarat got a vice-like grip in the Irani Cup final after reducing Rest of India to 206/9 at the end of day two. Propelled by Chirag Gandhi’s 169, the Ranji Trophy champions made 358, and have a commanding lead of 152.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India chief Anurag Thakur was elected Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association president for a fourth consecutive time.

Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Ishant Sharma will be a part of the Delhi squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly will have a stand named after him at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, which will be unveiled during the third India-England One-Day International match on Sunday.

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has blamed fatigue as a reason for his side’s poor form in Australia. The batting legend noted that Pakistan has been playing away from home non-stop for the last six months.

In the Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Stars by three wickets to enter the last-four of the competition. From a desperate situation, cameos from Johan Botha and Sean Abbott helped Sixers get over the line with an over to spare.

Mona Meshram was drafted into the India women side after opener Smriti Mandhana suffered an injury during the Big Bash League.

Football

Italian Mario Balotelli has slammed the supporters of French club Bastia, who he claims made monkey chants. It was during the 1-1 draw between French Ligue 1 league-leaders Nice and Bastia that the incident came to light. Balotelli called for action against the alleged racists.

In the I-League, DSK Shivajians drew 1-1 with Churchill Brothers. Shillong Lajong, meanwhile, registered their first win of the season by beating Minerva Punjab 2-1. Mohun Bagan kept their 100% winning record intact by edging past Chennai City 2-1.

Tennis

Fifth seed Karolina Pliskova stumbled her way into the last 16 of the Australian Open after managing to ward off a staunch fight by Jelena Ostapenko. Pliskova won 4-6, 6-0, 10-8.

Dhruv Sunish lifted the ITF Juniors title after beating Kazakhstan’s Dostanbek Tashbulatov in the final.

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni moved to the last 16 of the Australian Open for the first time after beating Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Golf

SSP Chawrasia suffered in Abu Dhabi after enduring a back nine in the third round. Chawrasia is now tied-73rd.

It was not a good day for Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma, who dropped shots in the Singapore Open. Bhullar now stands at five-under and tied-for the tournament with three more holes to play in the third round.

Hockey