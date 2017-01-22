Saina Nehwal clinched the Malaysian Masters title in what was an excellent display of perseverance, coming back from a precarious position before downing Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 on Sunday.

Chochuwong got off to a flying start, reeling off quick points before the Indian settled into the contest, and took a 12-6 lead. Nehwal’s venomous cross-court smashes soon gathered steam and helped her cut down on her opponent’s lead, reeling away three straight points.

Despite snatching momentum back in the game, it was the Thai teenager who held the lead. A couple of neat drop shots helped the 26-year-old grab the first game, fighting back when it was slipping away from her.

Nehwal’s superior experience and endurance held her in good stead in the second set. The former world No.1 got the measure of Chochuwong in the rallies and looked set to race away to the title. From match point, Chochuwong made a determined comeback to level scores before Nehwal close down the game.

This is her first Malaysian Masters title after finishing runners-up in 2011, losing to Wang Xin.