The big story: Federer beat Kei Nishikori in a five-set thriller

Roger Federer made his way into the quarter-final of the Australian Open after overcoming a stiff challenge from Kei Nishikori 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night.

Federer showed his intent early in the match as Nishikori was leading 5-1 in the first set. Federer recovered to send theset into a tiebreak. The Swiss eventually lost the set, but clinched the next two with ease.

Nishikori rallied to force the match into a decider, but seemed to be troubled with what appeared to be a back injury during the set. Federer soon took a 3-0 lead, as Nishikori struggled to provide much resistance. Federer soon closed out the match defeating the Japanese for a fourth consecutive time.

This will be Federer’s 13th appearance in the Australian Open quarterfinal.

Other top stories

Tennis

World No. 1 Andy Murray was stunned by 50th ranked Mischa Zverev 5-7, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6 in the Australian Open round of 16 in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

Sania Mirza and her partner Barbora Strycova were knocked out by unseeded Japanese pair Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato in the third round 3-6, 6-2, 2-6.

Frenchman Jo-Wilfred Tsonga beat Briton Dan Evans 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 6-4 to reach the quarter-final.

Former Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka also progressed to the last eight after beating Andreas Seppi 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4) after three tie-breaks.

In women’s singles, Garbine Muguruza beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-3 took book her place in the quarter-finals, her best finish in the Open so far.

The legendary doubles pair, Bob and Mike Bryan have pulled out of USA’s Davis Cup squad.

Badminton

Saina Nehwal clinched the Malaysia Masters title after beating Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20, 22-20 in the final on Sunday. This is her first title since returning to action from injury.

Football

Ghana entered the quarter-final of the African Cup of Nations after beating Mali 1-0 through a Asamoah Gyan goal. Egypt posted a 1-0 win against Uganda.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte stated that speculations on striker Diego Costa’s future has not affected his side. “I found the same atmosphere we had before his injury,” the Italian said.

Cricket

England set India a target of 322 to chase in the third ODI in Kolkata on Sunday. Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes smashes half-centuries.

Rain washed away the whole of day three of the second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh at Christchurch.

Rest of India were bowled out for 226 in their first innings against Gujarat. The Ranji Trophy champions’ lead crossed 300 despite struggling at 189/6.

Bangladesh spinner Arafat Sunny was taken to police custody after a complaint was filed by the country’s Information and Communication technology.

Australia cruised to a comfortable 86-run victory over Pakistan in the fourth ODI in Sydney on Sunday. The wins saw the hosts take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Golf

Thailand veteran Prayad Marksaeng lifted the Singapore Open crown by a single stroke after tournament favourite Adam Scott squandered the opportunity of a fourth title by hitting into water twice.

Anirban Lahiri fired an eight-under 64 to move up from his overnight 69th position to a tied-13th at the end of the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta, California on Sunday, PTI reported.

