Anirban Lahiri fired an eight-under 64 to move up from his overnight 69th position to a tied-13th at the end of the third round of the CareerBuilder Challenge at La Quinta, California on Sunday, PTI reported.

Lahiri, who carded 69 and 72 on the first two days, found his groove with eight birdies and no bogeys to improve by 56 places and raise hopes of a second Top-10 finish this season.

This was Lahiri’s ninth sub-60 score in PGA Tour history. “It felt good to get some momentum today especially the last 10 holes,” Lahiri said. “Have been playing well but dropping too many shots. Hopefully, can keep a clean card tomorrow and shoot a low score again.”