Gujarat maintained an upper-hand over Rest of India at the end of the third day of the Irani Cup match at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Gujarat stretched their overall lead over Rest of India to 359 runs.

Earlier, Rest of India were bowled out earlier in the day for 226 to hand Gujarat a lead of 132 runs. ROI’s bowlers though took the challenge to Gujarat with early inroads into the opposition’s batting line-up.

Left-arm orthodox slow bowler Shahbaz Nadeem was the pick of the Rest bowlers with excellent figures of 4/53 from 23 overs.

Gujarat’s opening batsman Priyank Panchal led the resistance with a patient 73 despite the early wickets. First innings centurion Chirag Gandhi (55) helped Guajarat stretch the lead further. At stumps, Gujarat were 227/8.

