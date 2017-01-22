East Bengal’s Robin Singh scored a late winner to down his former club Bengaluru FC 2-1 in an I-League clash in Kolkata on Sunday.

Robin, who made move to the Kolkata outfit ahead of the season, was with the Bengaluru side for two seasons.

His 79th minute strike on Sunday proved to be the decider in a game that saw both teams maintain fight tooth and nail.

The visitors had taken the lead in the 23rd-minute as CK Vineeth found the back of the net to register his fifth goal of the season.

East Bengal soon cancelled out the goal with Ivan Bukenya’s 28th minute strike.

Both sides went into half-time all level.

East Bengal upped the ante in the second-half. The momentum saw them snap the stalemate 11 minutes from time through Robin’s strike.

