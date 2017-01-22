Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma finished an impressive tied 11th at the season-opening SMBC Singapore Open golf tournament on Sunday, PTI reported.

The 21-year-old played steady rounds of 69-68-72-70 to finish at five-under 279 and came within a whisker of a top-10 finish.

Sharma was the best of the three Indian finishers at the event jointly sanctioned by Asian and Japan Tours.

India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar, who at one stage briefly held the lead, slipped to tied 18th, while Shiv Kapur finished with 75 and was tied 51st.