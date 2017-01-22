Top seed and defending champion Angelique Kerber was dumped out of the Australian Open after a fourth-round loss to world No. 35 Coco Vandeweghe in the fourth round on Sunday. Kerber lost 6-2, 6-3 to the American. Vandeweghe, 25, next faces French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, who beat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-3.

Vandeweghe’s victory sees her enter a Grand Slam quarter-final for only the second time in her career. She had previously reached the last-eight at Wimbledon in 2015. This is also the first instance that she has beaten a top-ranked player.

With Kerber’s exit, top seeds from both the women’s and men’s draws have been eliminated, after Andy Murray was knocked out of the tournament earlier on Sunday.