A 79th-minute strike by Mahmoud Al-Amna gave Aizawl a narrow 1-0 win over Mumbai FC in an I-League clash at the Cooperage Ground on Sunday.

The win saw Aizawl register their third win of the season and helped leap to third in the table.

Incidentally, Aizawl are coached by Khalid Jamil, who managed the Mumbai outfit last season.

Both sides took a little time to settle into the game. As after a string of aimless passes and long clearances, Mumbai FC and Aizwal FC started to play according to their gameplan. But a goal seemed elusive, before Al-Amna broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time.

