Alexis Sanchez converted a 98th-minute penalty to steal a 2-1 win over Burnley who had levelled the scores in stoppage time with a spot-kick of their own.

The Gunners looked all set to lose two points after substitute Francis Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes in the third minute of added time with Andre Gray converting to level the scores at the Emirates.

Earlier, Arsenal had taken the lead after Shkodran Mustafi’s headed home in the 59th minute. Arsenal however were pushed on the back foot six minutes later as Granit Zhaka was shown the red card.

Manager Arsene Wenger too was sent to the stands for protesting the referee’s decision.

With a one-man advantage Burnley began pushing high deep into the game and eventually won the penalty.

But just as they looked to have secured a point, Ben Mee was pulled for a high foot on Laurent Koscielny in the box deep into stoppage time. Sanchez made no mistake with the penalty, handing Arsenal the three points.

The win helped Arsenal move to second place in the Premier League table.

Southampton outclass Leicester City

Leicester City’s winless form away from home in the Premier League continued as they slumped to a 3-0 loss to Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

Southampton, who had lost their last four games, went ahead through James Ward-Prowse. Jay Rodriguez scored the second, before Dusan Tadic’s late penalty sealed the comprehensive victory.

Leicester have now gone 11 games without an away league victory this season.

The scores