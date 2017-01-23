Diego Costa finally returned to the Chelsea line-up after last week’s showdown and the matter was put to rest as the Spanish striker netted his 15th goal of the season against Hull City. Arsenal, on the other hand, had to thank Alexis Sanchez for their win as he scored from the spot in the last minute of injury time against Burnley. In the La Liga, defending champions Barcelona destroyed Eibar 4-0 with Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez and Denis Suarez on target.

Chelsea once again proved their pedigree as they beat Hull City 2-0 on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. With the win, Chelsea moved eight points clear at the top of the table. Costa returned to the squad after missing last week’s clash against Leicester City after his alleged showdown with the fitness coach. However, the Spaniard put everything behind him by slotting the opener as Gary Cahill doubled the lead owing to an exquisite Cesc Fabregas.

Arsenal move to second

Alexis Sanchez converted from the penalty spot in the last minute of injury time to power Arsenal to a hard earned 2-1 win over Burnley. Arsenal were down to 10 men as Granit Xhaka was dismissed after a reckless challenge on Steven Defour. Shkodran Mustafi gave the Gunners the lead with a header. However, Andre Gray converted a 93rd-minute penalty to make it 1-1 for Hull. But, during the 98th minute, Arsenal were given a controversial penalty, which they converted to hand them the win, which saw them move to second with 47 points.

Barcelona on target

MSN were once again on target for Barcelona as they demolished Eibar 4-0. Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez and Denis Suarez scored one goal apiece as they cut the deficit against table toppers Real Madrid to two points. However, Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets was injured during the game.