India’s Leander Paes and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis beat Australia’s Casey Dellacqua and Matt Reid 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to progress to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles of the Australian Open.

The Indo-Swiss pair were at their dominating best and never dropped their guard against their second-round opponents. The first set was an easy affair as the wildcards won it 6-2. The Australian pair tried to stage a fightback, but were outdone by some classic serve-and-volley points as they lost the second set, 6-3, as well.

In the quarter-finals, Paes and Hingis await the winner of Samantha Stosur and Sam Groth versus Darija Jurak and Jean-Julien Rojer.