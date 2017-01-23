Indian spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against England starting from January 26, the BCCI said on Monday. The two spin-bowling all-rounders played a crucial role in India’s 4-0 win in the Test series and the 2-1 victory in recently concluded one-day series.

The decision may have been taken considering India are scheduled to play a one-off Test against Bangladesh and a four-Test series against Australia following the England series.

Spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Parvez Rasool have been called in to replace Ashwin and Jadeja. The first T20 game against England will take place in Kanpur, the second in Nagpur on January 29 and the third and final game in Bangalore on February 1, which will conclude the England tour.