The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the central government and sports federations asking why the recommendations of the Justice Lodha committee should not be implemented in other sporting bodies apart from cricket. The Lodha panel was established by the Supreme Court to suggest reforms in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s functioning following the 2013 Indian Premier League spot-fixing scandal.

An apex court bench comprising Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice NV Ramana and Justice DY Chandrachud sought the government’s response to a petition filed by a few Arjuna awardees, including Ashok Kumar, reported IANS. The petition asks for the Lodha committee’s recommendations to be implemented across all sports bodies to look into irregularities.