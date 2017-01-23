Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has been named Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab’s Head of Cricket Operations and Strategy for the upcoming season, PTI reported. Sehwag, who is currently the mentor of Kings XI Punjab, will also be the team’s brand ambassador.

“It is such an honour to lead this team and mentor our young talent,” Sehwag said. “Kings XI Punjab is a team very close to my heart and I am looking forward to a great season with them.”

Sehwag has been with Kings XI Punjab since IPL 2015. This will be his third year of association with the franchise. Sehwag was reported to be in line to become coach of the franchise and replace Sanjay Bangar, who left the side earlier this year.