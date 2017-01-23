India’s Zeel Desai moved to the girls’ singles pre-quarterfinals of the Junior Australian Open on Monday, PTI reported. The 17-year-old defeated Germany’s Jule Niemeier 6-4, 6-2 in a second-round clash to set up a contest against fifth seeded Serbian Olga Danilovic, who outplayed China’s Shuyue Ma 6-3, 6-1.

Desai, however, bowed out of the doubles event after a first-round loss. Desai and her partner Violet Apisah lost 4-6, 4-6 to fourth seeds Yang Lee and Rebeka Masarova. India’s Mihika Yadav is also in the fray in the singles’ event and will face Japanese 10th seed Mai Hontama.