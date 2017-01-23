Wriddhiman Saha smashed an unbeaten century to take Rest of India within 113 runs of Gujarat’s 379-run target at the end of day four of the Irani Cup match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. India Test regular Saha shared a 200-run unbeaten partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara (83 not out) for the fifth wicket to steer ROI to 266/4 at stumps.

Resuming at 227/8, Gujarat were bowled out for 246, with Shabhaz Nadeem completing a four-wicket haul. Rest of India made a disastrous start to the second-innings chase by slumping to 63/4. It was Saha and Pujara who then steadied the innings. Saha, in particular, took the attack to Gujarat. He faced 214 deliveries and smashed 16 fours and three sixes.

Pujara played his natural game, frustrating the bowlers as the day drew on. With a day to go, and the set duo at the crease, Rest of India will back themselves to chase down the deficit.

Brief scores